Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.11

News headlines about Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Collegium Pharmaceutical earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 48.2733303005006 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

COLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.72. 315,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,702. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.51. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $29.90.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 61.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1930.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Brannelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $279,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 79,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $1,800,038.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,670.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,779 shares of company stock worth $5,980,331 over the last three months. 25.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and tampering, including chewing, crushing, and/or dissolving.

