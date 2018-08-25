Cohu (COHU) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.17

Media coverage about Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cohu earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 48.3961289460842 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COHU shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cohu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Cohu alerts:

Shares of COHU traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.07. 184,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Cohu has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $27.83.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.57 million. Cohu had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. analysts expect that Cohu will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.91%.

In related news, VP Hock Woo Chiang sold 15,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $436,611.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,017.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fellenberg Ian Von sold 22,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $539,685.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,693.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.