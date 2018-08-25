Coherent, Inc. (COHR) Stake Lessened by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 33.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Coherent were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COHR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,295,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at $26,236,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 428,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,273,000 after acquiring an additional 110,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,156,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $404,133,000 after acquiring an additional 95,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,256,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $235,410,000 after acquiring an additional 87,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COHR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Coherent from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective (down previously from $242.00) on shares of Coherent in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.67.

Shares of COHR stock opened at $183.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.66 and a 12 month high of $329.00.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.31 million. Coherent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 28.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Coherent news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.86, for a total transaction of $2,364,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,929.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories.

