Coherent (COHR) PT Set at $215.00 by Longbow Research

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) has been given a $215.00 price objective by investment analysts at Longbow Research in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Longbow Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Coherent from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price (down from $242.00) on shares of Coherent in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coherent from $225.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.67.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $183.40 on Thursday. Coherent has a one year low of $145.66 and a one year high of $329.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.03). Coherent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Coherent will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Coherent news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.86, for a total transaction of $2,364,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,929.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 326.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories.

