Clinton Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 119,276 Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 119,276 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $6,001,000. Verizon Communications comprises 0.9% of Clinton Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $54.78 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.97 and a twelve month high of $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $226.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $32.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Scotiabank set a $61.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.42.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

