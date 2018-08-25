Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a buy rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 30th. Hovde Group restated a hold rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.67.

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $25.88. The company has a market cap of $262.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $19.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.47 million. research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

