Cincinnati Bell (CBB) Debt Trading 0.8% Lower

An issue of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) debt fell 0.8% against its face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 7% coupon and is set to mature on July 15, 2024. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $89.25 and were trading at $90.25 last week. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cincinnati Bell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cincinnati Bell from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Bell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBB opened at $12.50 on Friday. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.33.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.03 million. Cincinnati Bell had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cincinnati Bell news, VP Christopher J. Wilson bought 2,041 shares of Cincinnati Bell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $25,675.78. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 53,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,351.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 14,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $183,922.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,614 shares of company stock valued at $46,127. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 525,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,282,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 305,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as Fioptics voice lines, voice over Internet protocol, long distance, digital trunking, switched access, caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

