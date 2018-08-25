CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.74 Million Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,699,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,653,184,000 after acquiring an additional 771,990 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 33.2% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,635,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,767,000 after acquiring an additional 906,012 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 32.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,365,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,329,000 after acquiring an additional 581,645 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 118.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,114,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,394,000 after acquiring an additional 604,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,086,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,387,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $128.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.85.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $126.65 on Friday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $82.86 and a 12 month high of $126.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.55.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Motorola Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.