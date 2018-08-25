CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock (RIO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock (NYSE:RIO) by 17.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,322 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 47,545 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc increased its stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 340,020 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Bank purchased a new position in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,949 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,434,000. 7.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RIO opened at $48.29 on Friday. Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock has a 1-year low of $46.24 and a 1-year high of $60.72. The company has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.271 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock’s payout ratio is 53.03%.

RIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Investec downgraded Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $67.00 price objective on Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.06.

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

