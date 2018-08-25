CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 6,519 Shares of United States Steel Co. (X)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 14.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 131.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter worth $129,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter worth $183,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the second quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the second quarter worth $212,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Sara A. Greenstein sold 3,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $135,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on X shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.63.

United States Steel stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 3.16. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $47.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.31%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

