CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 15.5% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $5,522,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,227,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $339,117,000 after purchasing an additional 161,270 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.2% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 10.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 44,868 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 145,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $13,899,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,680 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $773,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,954 shares of company stock valued at $15,675,013 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. William Blair started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.92.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $95.55 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $76.41 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.