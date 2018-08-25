CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,078 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $22,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,816,614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,920,289,000 after buying an additional 1,069,420 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Netflix by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,794,760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,302,183,000 after buying an additional 837,285 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Netflix by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,565,543 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $757,733,000 after buying an additional 59,075 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,581,565 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $619,072,000 after buying an additional 65,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Netflix by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,434,725 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $561,594,000 after buying an additional 46,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $358.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.73 and a fifty-two week high of $423.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.61, for a total value of $351,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $351,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 79,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.15, for a total value of $33,128,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,800 shares in the company, valued at $33,128,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,801 shares of company stock valued at $152,521,649 over the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Netflix from $367.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Macquarie set a $388.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Netflix from $460.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.99.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

