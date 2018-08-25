ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock (CPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:CPS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

NYSE CPS traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.78. The company had a trading volume of 73,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,623. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock has a one year low of $98.58 and a one year high of $146.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.73.

ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:CPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $928.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP William Pumphrey sold 7,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $1,003,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Miguel Posada Juan Fernando De sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,043 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,859 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,223,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,492,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

