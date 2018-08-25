China Life Insurance (LFC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.45

China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 26972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of China Life Insurance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. HSBC raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. China Life Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

The company has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc Bank USA bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the second quarter worth about $132,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in China Life Insurance by 173,448.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 173,448 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in China Life Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 320.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 24,949 shares during the period. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Business. It offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as provides pension products.

