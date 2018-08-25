China Biologic Products (CBPO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CBPO. Zacks Investment Research raised China Biologic Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut China Biologic Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut China Biologic Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut China Biologic Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.00.
CBPO opened at $84.91 on Friday. China Biologic Products has a 1-year low of $71.85 and a 1-year high of $107.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 234,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 2.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 13.8% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of China Biologic Products in the second quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of China Biologic Products in the second quarter valued at $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.
About China Biologic Products
China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.
