China Biologic Products (CBPO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CBPO. Zacks Investment Research raised China Biologic Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut China Biologic Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut China Biologic Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut China Biologic Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Get China Biologic Products alerts:

CBPO opened at $84.91 on Friday. China Biologic Products has a 1-year low of $71.85 and a 1-year high of $107.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.09). China Biologic Products had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that China Biologic Products will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 234,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 2.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 13.8% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of China Biologic Products in the second quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of China Biologic Products in the second quarter valued at $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for China Biologic Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Biologic Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.