China Auto Logistics (CALI) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -0.01

Media coverage about China Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:CALI) has trended somewhat negative on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. China Auto Logistics earned a coverage optimism score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 46.2291534751101 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ CALI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. 3,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,890. China Auto Logistics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $8.77.

China Auto Logistics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells and trades in imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Sales of Automobiles, Financing Services, and Other Services segments. The company also offers financing services, including letter of credit issuance, purchase deposit financing, and import duty advances services, as well as automobile value-added services comprising assistance related to customs clearance, storage, and delivery services.

