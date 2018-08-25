Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $206.75 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,729,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,631 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co comprises approximately 0.9% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $206,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 50,957,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,670,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,311,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,803,705,000 after purchasing an additional 584,764 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,213,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,018,000 after purchasing an additional 722,334 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 24.1% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,024,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017,222 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,850,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hope A. Hardison sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,450,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109 shares in the company, valued at $6,323.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Avid Modjtabai sold 100,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $5,871,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $287.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $49.27 and a 12 month high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 12.38%. sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.34.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

