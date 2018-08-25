CHESAPEAKE Finl/SH (CPKF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

CHESAPEAKE Finl/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Saturday, September 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This is a boost from CHESAPEAKE Finl/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Shares of CHESAPEAKE Finl/SH stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481. CHESAPEAKE Finl/SH has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
