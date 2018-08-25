CHESAPEAKE Finl/SH (CPKF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

CHESAPEAKE Finl/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Saturday, September 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This is a boost from CHESAPEAKE Finl/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of CHESAPEAKE Finl/SH stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481. CHESAPEAKE Finl/SH has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

CHESAPEAKE Finl/SH Company Profile

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for corporate and individual clients in Virginia. The company offers interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

