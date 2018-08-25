Chatham Lodging Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

Chatham Lodging Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Chatham Lodging Trust has a payout ratio of 68.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.0%.

Shares of CLDT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.52. The stock had a trading volume of 151,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,626. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $86.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.34 million. equities analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director C Gerald Goldsmith sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $38,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLDT. B. Riley increased their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. TheStreet raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 135 hotels totaling 18,518 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,020 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,498 rooms/suites.

