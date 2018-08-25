Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $12.68 Million Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,553 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 103,470 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $12,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golub Group LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 34,041 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,742 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 36,868 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Resource Management LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GSK. TheStreet raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a $40.00 price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.57.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders bought 498,048 shares of company stock worth $6,136,988. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The company has a market capitalization of $103.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.84.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 159.74% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.496 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

