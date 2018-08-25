Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $11.32 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 21.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,923 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 365.1% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 125.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $130,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.94.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $138.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $114.30 and a one year high of $173.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.09 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 40.60%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

