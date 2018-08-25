Charter Communications (CHTR) & Roku (ROKU) Financial Survey

Charter Communications (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Charter Communications and Roku’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charter Communications $41.58 billion 1.68 $9.90 billion $2.65 113.46 Roku $512.76 million 13.09 -$63.50 million ($2.24) -28.24

Charter Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Roku. Roku is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Charter Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.9% of Charter Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Roku shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Charter Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Roku shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Charter Communications and Roku, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charter Communications 1 5 13 0 2.63 Roku 0 6 6 0 2.50

Charter Communications currently has a consensus target price of $367.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.06%. Roku has a consensus target price of $50.22, suggesting a potential downside of 20.61%. Given Charter Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Charter Communications is more favorable than Roku.

Profitability

This table compares Charter Communications and Roku’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charter Communications 23.59% 1.45% 0.45% Roku -7.49% -60.24% -13.56%

Summary

Charter Communications beats Roku on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products. The company also provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which permits customers to lease high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; parental control features; and residential Internet services. In addition, it offers voice communications services using voice over Internet protocol technology; and broadband communications solutions, such as Internet access, data networking, fiber connectivity, video entertainment, and business telephone services to cellular towers and office buildings for business and carrier organizations. Further, the company provides video programming and music, Web hosting, email and security, and multi-line telephone services, as well as Web-based service management; and sells video and online advertising inventory to local, regional, and national advertising customers. Additionally, it offers fiber-delivered communications and managed information technology solutions; and security and home management services, as well as owns and operates regional sports networks and local sports, news, and lifestyle channels. As of December 31, 2017, the company served approximately 27.2 million residential and business customers. Charter Communications, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc. operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts. It also provides advertising products, including videos ads, interactive video ads, audience development promotions, and brand sponsorships; and manufactures, sells, and licenses TVs under the Roku TV name. In addition, the company offers streaming media players and accessories under the Roku brand that allow users to access its TV streaming platform; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls. It provides its products and services through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through its Website in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, the Republic of Ireland, and various Latin American countries. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

