Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Position in iShares FTSE NAREIT Real Est 50 Ind (USRT)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares FTSE NAREIT Real Est 50 Ind (BMV:USRT) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,359 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares FTSE NAREIT Real Est 50 Ind were worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares FTSE NAREIT Real Est 50 Ind by 2,455.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,655,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,413 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares FTSE NAREIT Real Est 50 Ind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,928,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in iShares FTSE NAREIT Real Est 50 Ind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,812,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares FTSE NAREIT Real Est 50 Ind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in iShares FTSE NAREIT Real Est 50 Ind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,556,000.

Shares of iShares FTSE NAREIT Real Est 50 Ind stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. iShares FTSE NAREIT Real Est 50 Ind has a one year low of $833.00 and a one year high of $972.18.

