Cesca Therapeutics (KOOL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning. They currently have $0.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cesca Therapeutics Inc. is engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cell-based therapeutics for use in regenerative medicine. It also develops and manufactures automated blood and bone marrow processing systems and companion disposable products that enable the separation, processing and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products. The Company sells its products in approximately 30 countries throughout the world to customers that include private and public cord blood banks, surgeons, hospitals and research institutions. Cesca Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as ThermoGenesis Corp., is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cesca Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cesca Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

KOOL opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Cesca Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $6.44.

About Cesca Therapeutics

Cesca Therapeutics Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies and products for cell-based therapeutics in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company develops automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products.

