Cerecor (CERC) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cerecor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CERC opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $162.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.28. Cerecor has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $5.74.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $58,464.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $3,910,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,141,745 shares of company stock worth $4,516,890. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cerecor by 630.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cerecor by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 20,333 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerecor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerecor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Veripred, and Ulesfia for the treatment of inflammation of the skin, joints, lungs, and other organs, as well as asthma, allergies, arthritis, and head lice infestation.

