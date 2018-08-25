Centerstate Bank (CSFL) Given a $33.00 Price Target at Brean Capital

Brean Capital set a $33.00 price objective on Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) in a research note released on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CSFL. Raymond James lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of Centerstate Bank in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerstate Bank has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.43.

Shares of CSFL stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Centerstate Bank has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $32.27.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 8.96%. analysts forecast that Centerstate Bank will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,064 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Centerstate Bank by 9.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,719,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,141,000 after buying an additional 230,211 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Centerstate Bank by 25.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,378,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,022,000 after buying an additional 479,125 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Centerstate Bank by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,272,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,283,000 after buying an additional 108,607 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Centerstate Bank by 140.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,540,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,876,000 after buying an additional 899,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

