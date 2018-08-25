Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CDEV. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. National Alliance Securities lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.35. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $22.14.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $217.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $251,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC, operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves located in the Permian Basin.

