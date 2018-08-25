CDW common stock (CDW) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.03

News headlines about CDW common stock (NASDAQ:CDW) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CDW common stock earned a news impact score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the information technology services provider an impact score of 46.76917379388 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get CDW common stock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $86.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.03. CDW common stock has a 1 year low of $58.57 and a 1 year high of $88.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

CDW common stock (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. CDW common stock had a return on equity of 71.09% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that CDW common stock will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. CDW common stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW common stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW common stock from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded CDW common stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Raymond James raised CDW common stock from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of CDW common stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In other CDW common stock news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.89, for a total value of $1,249,961.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,849.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 17,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $1,476,869.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 617,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,173,330.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,884 shares of company stock worth $12,837,099 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW common stock Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for CDW common stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW common stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.