Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

CASY has been the subject of several other reports. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.56.

CASY stock opened at $115.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $90.42 and a 52 week high of $128.51.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

In related news, insider Terry W. Handley sold 1,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $134,361.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,694.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 33.1% in the first quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 134.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

