Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,854,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,900,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,130 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,296,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,753 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 353.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,546,000 after purchasing an additional 906,415 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $59.97 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $70.05. The company has a market cap of $99.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

