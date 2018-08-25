Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Trims Stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 12.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,775 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $29,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 444,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,194,000 after purchasing an additional 83,140 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,684,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,274,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $840,972,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 900 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $193,788.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,538.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $220.85 on Friday. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $208.81 and a 52 week high of $264.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.51 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

RE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 price target on Everest Re Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Everest Re Group from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates through the U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance segments. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

