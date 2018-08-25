Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Purchases 82,570 Shares of Wageworks Inc (WAGE)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,570 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Wageworks were worth $21,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wageworks by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,141,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,400,000 after acquiring an additional 24,355 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wageworks by 28.3% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,842,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,139,000 after purchasing an additional 406,305 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wageworks by 24.1% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,494,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,734,000 after purchasing an additional 290,577 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wageworks by 3.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,031,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,624,000 after purchasing an additional 30,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wageworks by 38.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,172,000 after purchasing an additional 203,837 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wageworks alerts:

Shares of WAGE stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. Wageworks Inc has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $65.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on WAGE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Wageworks from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. William Blair started coverage on Wageworks in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Wageworks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Wageworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Wageworks to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

About Wageworks

WageWorks, Inc engages in administering consumer-directed benefits (CDBs), which empower employees to save money on taxes, as well as provides corporate tax advantages for employers in the United States. It administers CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as health savings accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care flexible spending accounts (FSAs), and health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), as well as offers commuter benefit services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, and other employee benefits.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Wageworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wageworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.