Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Has $26.25 Million Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 208.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 500,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338,403 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $26,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the second quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 4.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 11.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,202,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 8.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,144 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $68.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $68.80. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.33, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $188.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, insider Robin Gene Seim sold 15,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $751,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jorge R. Taborga sold 17,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $1,036,937.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,063.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,845 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,212 in the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OMCL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

