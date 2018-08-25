Cardtronics (CATM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cardtronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Shares of Cardtronics stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. Cardtronics has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.03 million. Cardtronics had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a positive return on equity of 24.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Cardtronics will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardtronics news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $755,244.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Rossi purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATM. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cardtronics by 78.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 140,509 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cardtronics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardtronics in the first quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Cardtronics in the first quarter worth approximately $365,000.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

