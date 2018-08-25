Cardtronics (CATM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cardtronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.
Shares of Cardtronics stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. Cardtronics has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.
In other Cardtronics news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $755,244.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Rossi purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATM. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cardtronics by 78.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 140,509 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cardtronics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardtronics in the first quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Cardtronics in the first quarter worth approximately $365,000.
Cardtronics Company Profile
Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.
