Cardano (ADA) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.39 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0921 or 0.00001390 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and Indodax. Cardano has a total market cap of $2.39 billion and $28.07 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00056097 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00061304 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015701 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.87 or 0.03319490 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012376 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00045735 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, LiteBit.eu, CoinFalcon, OTCBTC, Upbit, Bithumb, Gate.io, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Binance, Altcoin Trader, Indodax, Cryptohub, ABCC, Coinnest, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Huobi, Bitbns, Coinbe, Cryptomate and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

