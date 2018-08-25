Capstone Turbine (CPST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 27th. Analysts expect Capstone Turbine to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $21.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.85 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 47.04% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. On average, analysts expect Capstone Turbine to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Capstone Turbine alerts:

NASDAQ:CPST opened at $1.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of -0.01. Capstone Turbine has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstone Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Capstone Turbine in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on Capstone Turbine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Capstone Turbine in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.21.

In related news, Director Robert C. Flexon acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,068.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 54,655 shares of company stock worth $81,393. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.