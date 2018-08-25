Capstone Turbine Co. (CPST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.30.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstone Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Capstone Turbine in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on Capstone Turbine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Capstone Turbine in a report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Get Capstone Turbine alerts:

NASDAQ:CPST opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of -0.01. Capstone Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $21.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.85 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 47.04%. sell-side analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Capstone Turbine news, Director Robert C. Flexon bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,875 shares in the company, valued at $64,068.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 54,655 shares of company stock valued at $81,393. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine by 47.6% during the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,040,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 658,100 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine by 6.9% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,152,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 46.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,119,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 355,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 43.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 493,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 148,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Capstone Turbine in the second quarter worth $671,000. Institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.