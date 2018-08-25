Capreit Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share on Monday, September 17th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

CAR stock traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$44.47. 2,571,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,314. Capreit has a 12 month low of C$20.71 and a 12 month high of C$50.88.

Separately, Desjardins raised Capreit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 6th.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.