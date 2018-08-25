Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity set a $55.00 price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.44.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.44 and a current ratio of 18.44.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. sell-side analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 316.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. 47.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

