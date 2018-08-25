Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Canadian Pacific Railway earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 46.5403186156194 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.10.

NYSE CP opened at $204.11 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $151.74 and a 52 week high of $206.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.76. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.92% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.