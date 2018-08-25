Canadian National Railway (CNI) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 43,522 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 913.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 73.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at $165,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday, July 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $87.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $70.59 and a 1 year high of $90.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 42.08% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3429 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

