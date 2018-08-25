Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $17.14 Million Position in Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 392,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 394,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Twitter were worth $17,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWTR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Twitter during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter valued at $104,000. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWTR stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 571.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Twitter Inc has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $47.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $710.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $22,234,266.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,684,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,888,208.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $482,381.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,449,553 shares of company stock worth $143,342,249 in the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWTR. Macquarie cut shares of Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twitter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

