Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $15.43 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (FICO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $15,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $2,030,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 317,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,795,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $690,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FICO opened at $225.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.23. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $131.52 and a 1-year high of $226.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.49 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 13.12%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, insider James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total value of $2,207,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,014,514.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 3,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.19, for a total value of $612,008.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,760 shares of company stock worth $31,582,268 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.50.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

