Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 137,300 Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461,500 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $16,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. OTR Global raised Dicks Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $35.00 price target on Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dicks Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.04.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $36.02 on Friday. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

