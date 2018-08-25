Campbell Soup (CPB) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,962 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth approximately $56,667,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth approximately $45,483,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth approximately $33,950,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Campbell Soup by 363.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 784,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,978,000 after buying an additional 615,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 20.3% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,843,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,692,000 after buying an additional 480,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.37 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.47.

In related news, Director Maria Teresa Hilado bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $66,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,842.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 46.05%.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacturing and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

