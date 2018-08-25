Camber Energy Inc (CEI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,957 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 2,194,333 shares. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,334,704 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEI opened at $0.22 on Friday. Camber Energy has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and Oklahoma. The company holds interests in approximately 13,000 net acres in producing fields located primarily in the Hunton formation in Lincoln, Logan, and Payne Counties, central Oklahoma, as well as in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas; and 3,600 net acres in the Horizontal San Andres play on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in West Texas under a joint venture agreement.

