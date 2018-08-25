California Resources (CRC) Shares Gap Up to $33.87

California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.91, but opened at $33.87. California Resources shares last traded at $33.64, with a volume of 49976 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRC. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Bank of America set a $38.00 price objective on shares of California Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.01 million. California Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.83) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that California Resources Corp will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,092,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 1,855.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 690,503 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,988,000. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,011,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,544,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,491,000 after purchasing an additional 203,000 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

