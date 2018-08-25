Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (CZR) Holdings Boosted by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CZR) by 105.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,965 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock by 60.1% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Eric A. Hession acquired 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $95,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Holdren acquired 5,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,199,150. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CZR. BidaskClub upgraded Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 target price on Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $10.35 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock had a negative return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($9.62) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

