Cadence Capital Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,590 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,183 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 248,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after buying an additional 31,019 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $409,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 185,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Randall J. Black sold 792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $32,860.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,364.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

NYSE:CFG opened at $40.95 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.86%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

