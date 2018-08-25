Cadence Capital Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Position in KMG Chemicals, Inc. (KMG)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KMG Chemicals were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMG. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KMG Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,733,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KMG Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,308,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of KMG Chemicals by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 823,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,351,000 after buying an additional 164,895 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KMG Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,948,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KMG Chemicals by 699.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 59,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

KMG stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KMG Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $79.35. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.28.

KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. KMG Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $118.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. KMG Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that KMG Chemicals, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KMG Chemicals news, VP Christopher W. Gonser sold 5,000 shares of KMG Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $385,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,729.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMG shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KMG Chemicals in a report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded KMG Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KMG Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded KMG Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

KMG Chemicals Company Profile

KMG Chemicals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, formulates, and distributes specialty chemicals and performance materials worldwide. The company's Electronic Chemicals segment is involved in the sale of high purity process chemicals primarily to etch and clean silicon wafers in the production of semiconductors, photovoltaics, and flat panel displays.

